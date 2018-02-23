Goal is to start classes on Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

PARKLAND, Fla. — Teachers returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Friday, with access to support services and armed sheriff’s deputies visible to them there.

Over the next few days, the district plans to reopen the high school in phases.

On Sunday, the district is opening the school to students and parents to return to campus for an orientation. Staff will have Monday and Tuesday for preparation. The district’s goal is to start classes on Wednesday.

“It’s a week of transition. It’s a week of folks coming together, reconnecting and going through the healing process as we open school and work to get back to some level of normalcy for our students, our faculty and community,” said Broward County superintendent Robert Runcie.