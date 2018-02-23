× Introducing: David Koechner as Grand Marshal of KC’s 2018 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee, in partnership with FOX4, announced Friday that David Koechner from Tipton, Mo., will be the 2018 Grand Marshal in the March 17th St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Koechner is well-known for his roles in ‘Anchorman’, ‘Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues’, ‘The Office’ among dozens of others.

The parade committee was thrilled he accepted the honor and FOX 4 was thrilled to chat with him via Skype on the FOX4 Morning Show about his big role in one of Kansas City’s favorite events.

“We have had David in mind for Grand Marshal for quite a few years,” said Tracy Meyers-Keeling, Senior Co-Chair of the Parade. “His enthusiasm for Kansas City as well as all he does to give back to the community truly exemplifies the Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade and the spirit on which it was founded.”

The Kansas City St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be held on Saturday, March 17 at 11 a.m. The route will begin at 33rd and Broadway and head south to 43rd and Broadway.

“It’s always a joy to come back to Kansas City, whether to host Big Slick, root on the Chiefs or just visit family. I’m honored the St. Patrick’s Day Parade asked me to immerse myself in its tradition and serve as Grand Marshall for 2018. My five kids will be participating with me, which makes it extra meaningful,” said Koechner.

Koechner follows in the footsteps of many well-known public figures from Kansas City including Royals Hall of Famer Frank White, Author Gillian Flynn and many civic and business leaders such as Mike Murphy, John J. Sullivan Jr., and Kyle Kelly.