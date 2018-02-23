× Jane Seymour featured in Playboy

LOS ANGELES — At the age of 67, actress Jane Seymour says she feels sexier than ever and she’s proving it by posing for Playboy. Her photoshoot comes 45 years after she first appeared in the magazine. Seymour’s new pictures are not nude, but she told the magazine that she feels comfortable in her own skin. The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress also opened up about her own ‘Me Too’ experience that she first revealed last year.

She said she temporarily quit acting in 1972 after a powerful producer made sexual advances and threatened her career if she talked about it.

Seymour currently stars in the TV sitcom ‘Let’s Get Physical.’