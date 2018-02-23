KC police searching for person of interest in homicide near 58th and Forest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a person of interest Friday in connection to a homicide at 58th Street and Forest, officials say.

KCPD spokesperson Darin Snapp said officers responded to a disturbance call at about 4 p.m. Friday at a home in the 5800 block of Forest.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the floor unresponsive. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witness say a black man fled the scene after the disturbance, Snapp said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify and locate a person of interest, seen in the photo above. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-4748-8477.