KCK man sentenced to three life sentences in prison for sexually assaulting three girls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A KCK man was sentenced to prison Friday for sexually assaulting three girls from 2014 to 2015, prosecutors say.

In December, a Jackson County jury convicted 35-year-old Jesus Garcia of statutory rape of a victim younger than 12, child molestation, attempted statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a victim younger than 14.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Garcia to three consecutive life sentences plus 15 years in prison.

Court records say the mother of the girls told a social worker at Children’s Mercy Hospital that Garcia had been sexually abusing the three girls, and in forensic interviews, the girls shared details of the abuse with officials.