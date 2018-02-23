Fla. Gov. Rick Scott rolls out ‘action plan’ for school security

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Friday a comprehensive plan to keep students safe, a week after a former student fatally shot 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“We must take care of our kids,” he said in a new conference announcing his plan. “Keeping guns away from dangerous people and people with illnesses is what we need to do.”

Watch the video above for his entire announcement.

Scott called for tougher background checks and waiting periods to buy firearms, toughening an act that permits police to place mentally ill people in custody and the allocation of hundreds of millions of dollars toward improving security in schools and mental health services. He also wants to see bump stocks for weapons banned.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, a 19-year-old former student returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and is suspected of gunning down at least 17 people.

Investigators believe that the suspect pulled the fire alarm to draw people out and get a higher death toll, according to a law enforcement source.

He is also believed to have concealed himself among the hundreds of students fleeing the school, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to identify the from school security videos and found him in a nearby neighborhood in Coral Springs, Florida, according to police.

Officers arrested him without incident.