Metro residents gather to join #NeverAgain movement calling for lawmakers to address school safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A grassroots movement is taking shape all across the country following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. last week. Groups right here in Kansas City are taking part, joining the #NeverAgain calls.

In a small room tucked in the Leawood library, more than 500 postcards were inked Friday by everyday people concerned about violence and asking their congressional and state representatives to step up.

"I'm hoping that somehow the public outcry will reach our elected representatives to come up with some common sense solutions to this terrible solution we're facing today," one woman writing a letter said.

Mohammad Azeem wants to do his part, too.

He's helping with the postcard campaign and organized a Go Fund Me page. The goal is to raise funds for permits and equipment to host a rally on March 24 in Kansas City. That's the day Parkland, Florida, students and others plan a march in Washington D.C. in response to the Valentine's Day shooting.

"I have two girls in high school at Olathe North, and so for me it's a very personal issue, and I wanted to do something about it and get as many people involved as possible," Azeem said.

In Lee's Summit, the school district has a town hall meeting planned for Monday night. Dee Ann Forte is thrilled that school safety and security will be among the topics discussed.

"I really think the schools are dong everything they can with the resources they have," Forte said. "But I just want to know what more we can do and how we go about doing that."

She admits she doesn't have the answers but thinks together, the community needs to spend time taking a closer look at how best to keep kids safe and listening to their pleas for change.

"I'm so proud of the kids that are doing that, and I'd like to see that here in Kansas City, and I think it is happening," Forte said. "It's really important they have their voice and that we listen to them."

Support is building for local movements. More than 100 volunteers have offered help to the Kansas City groups meeting at the J.C. Nichols Fountain. Community advocates will meet at noon this Saturday -- and every Saturday at noon -- at the fountain, looking to keep building momentum up to the March 24 rally planned at the park.

If you'd like to attend these upcoming community events, here's what's happening:

Lee's Summit School District Town Hall Meeting: Monday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m., Missouri Innovation Campus located at 1101 N.W. Innovation Parkway, Lee's Summit, Missouri.

March for Our Lives KC: Saturday, March 24 at noon, J.C. Nichols Memorial Fountain/Mill Creek Park, 50 West 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri.