Some Missouri lawmakers discuss impeachment, call for Gov. Greitens to resign following indictment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are now calling on Gov. Eric Greitens to resign following his indictment for invasion of privacy.

Rep. Kevin Engler said some Republican lawmakers are currently circulating a letter asking Greitens to step down.

"I think the governor should consider resigning," Engler said. "I'm not saying I will force him to do it, but I think he should consider it because it will be better for the state."

Democratic Rep. Gail McCann Beatty worries the allegations could impact future legislation.

"Anytime something like this happens, it is very disruptive," Beatty said. "I think that everyone looks to somewhat distance themselves, so they don't get caught up in the process."

Rep. Nate Walker is among the growing list of Republicans asking Greitens to resign. He said this is a sad time for the state of Missouri.

Retired political consultant Annie Presley said the distraction and controversy could impact Greitens as a leader, as he works to clear his name and tries to keep his office.

On Friday, Greitens stepped down from his leadership post with the Republican Governors Association.

Some Missouri lawmakers have also already discussed impeachment proceedings for Greitens.

No Missouri governor has ever been removed from office by the impeachment process, and Missouri has an unusual protocol for impeaching a statewide official.

At the federal level, the House of Representatives votes on whether to impeach, and then the Senate votes to either convict or dismiss the charges.

Here in Missouri, the House still votes on whether to impeach, but the Senate has no role at all.

It would then be up to the Missouri Supreme Court to decide whether an elected official is cleared or put out of office.

So if Missouri representatives vote to impeach Greitens, "it could be establishing precedent in ways about going about removing a governor since it would be the first governor forcibly removed if he doesn’t resign," said Kenneth Winn, a former state archivist.