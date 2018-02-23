Negro Leagues Baseball Museum leading contest to be named best attraction for sports fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –A local attraction needs your help.

The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is in a contest determine the best sports attraction in the nation – and they need your vote.

USA Today wants to find the best attraction for the sports fan and right now, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is in first place. They are ranked number one out of 20, above both the Pro Football and Baseball Hall of Fames, the Indy 500 Speedway Museum and the Field of Dreams movie set in Iowa.

There’s only a few more days to vote. Click here if you’d like to vote. You can vote once per day until noon Monday, March 5.