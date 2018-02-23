‘Officer Oliver’ shares secret for driving on ice and gives you permission to share his secret

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEAWOOD, Kan. -- The little Leawood boy known to many as "Officer Oliver" recently shared a few tips for driving safely if there ice or snow, and he also gave permission to share his secret.

In an adorable video his mom posted to Twitter, the little boys says, "Hey, folks. It's Officer Oliver here. I've decided to tell you a little known secret that nobody's really heard about. It's about how to drive in bad weather. It's icy and snow here in Kansas -- and freezing! You have ice and cold weather, that means you have bad roads. (My secret) for the bad weather is slow down -- that's it. That's it. That's all it. That's all you need to do. That's it. Don't go fast. Don't. Do not. Just go slow. You can avoid a cranky trooper by slowing down. That's the big secret. Now you know. So please don't keep it to yourself, you can share the secret! Slow down--that's it. Thank you for watching. Bye."

