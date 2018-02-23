Olathe police sergeant fixes roof for woman who said she had nowhere else to turn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- A sergeant with Olathe Police Department recently went above and beyond the call of duty when a woman in his community needed some help repairing her roof.

Olathe police say the woman called on Sunday and said she had a hole in her roof and was worried that the upcoming winter weather would leak into her home.

"She had no where else to turn so she called us," a post on the department's Facebook page said.

Police say when they couldn't find anyone to make the repairs for the woman, Sgt. Wessling went home, grabbed his tools and some shingles, and returned to repair her roof.

The department shared the following three photos from Sgt. Wessling's kind deed.