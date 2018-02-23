Police searching for serial shoplifter as more KC business owners catch woman stealing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police are looking for a serial shoplifter after multiple businesses say the same woman is stealing from them.

The business owners are fed up and want this woman caught and prosecuted.

“She was so brazen about it,” said Jeff Netzer, the president of State Beauty Supply. “Just going to town, filling up her purse.”

Netzer said the woman shown in the video above walked into one of his nine locations and walked out with hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise.

“We pulled the camera up, and we had it all on tape," Netzer said. "We have about 12 cameras at that store.”

Netzer said it happened at one of his newer stores, the south Kansas City location on Hickman Mills Drive on Feb. 13 -- the same day the owner of a Brookside boutique said the same woman targeted her store.

“She helped herself to several pieces of clothing and jewelry,” said Mindy Diaz, the owner of Design in the City.

She pointed out the shoplifter didn't even bother to change clothes when she left one store to steal from the next.

“It was kind of good news to me that some other people had caught her and got some more information and some more tape,” Netzer said.

These are both cases KCMO police are investigating. A detective on the case said they believe they know who the serial shoplifter is, and that she's stolen enough that she will face felony charges if she's caught.

“You can see in the video, she went to town and got more than $500 worth of product from us,” Netzer said.

He said they have clear video of her, and they knew she wasn't one of their regulars.

“We're wholesale only. We don't sell to the public at all. We only sell to licensed cosmetologists, barbers, nail techs, massage therapists,” Netzer said. “We get new people, but a huge percentage of our customer base, we know by first name.”

Both businesses believe if she hit two stores on the same day, it's likely she`s stolen from others, too.

“I don't know what's motivating this gal, but she's pretty brave,” Netzer said. “It was pretty aggressive. It's kind of spooky is what it is really.”

Police ask you to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 if you think the woman has shoplifted from your business -- or if you know anything about the alleged crimes.