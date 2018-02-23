The cast of “Game Night” shared which game they really hate playing during a recent conversation with FOX4’s Shawn Edwards.
The cast of “Game Night” talk about the games they hate playing
-
Jason Bateman breaks down the science of being funny
-
Does “Annihilation” kill? Does “Game Night” score? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!
-
“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” is back with with a new cast, twist and network
-
Michael B. Jordan receives rave reviews for playing the villain in “Black Panther”
-
Here’s why the NFL canceled Sunday Night Football on New Year’s Eve
-
-
“The Man Who Invented Christmas” shows how Charles Dickens redefined the holiday
-
Kansas man allegedly meets teen through Xbox Live, convinces her to send multiple nude photos
-
Academy Award winner Natalie Portman says “Annihilation” challenges her like no other movie she has ever made
-
After years in development “Black Panther” finally comes to life
-
After portraying several real-life heroes, Chadwick Boseman finally gets to portray a fictional super hero in “Black Panther”
-
-
Christian Bale loves the fact that “Hostile” accurately portrays Native Americans
-
Hunt, defense spur Chiefs to 26-15 victory over Raiders
-
Oscar nominee Michelle Williams explains why she did her reshoots for free