Family, pet rescued from house fire

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Three people and a dog are recovering after an early morning house fire.

Grandview firefighters say they were called out to a house near 10th Terrace and 139th Street just after midnight on Saturday. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

A Grandview police officer used a porch chair to break through a bedroom window to get one man out. Firefighters were also able to rescue two more people they found inside the home. All three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and cuts and bruises.

The family dog was found unconscious as well; firefighters were able to give the dog oxygen and wake him up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; Grandview firefighters say the home didn’t have working smoke alarms.