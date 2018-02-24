Olympian Gus Kenworthy rescues 90 dogs from Korean meat farm

PYEONGCHANG — Olympian Gus Kenworthy isn’t bringing home a medal for the red, white, and blue, but he is leaving PyeongChang with a pretty great consolation prize. He’s bringing home a new furry friend.

Kenworthy competed for the U.S. in slopestyle skiing, finishing 12th, but he’s earning plenty of admiration for his actions off the slopes.

After his competition was finished, Kenworthy visited a Korean dog meat farm with his boyfriend Matt Wilkas, an experienced he described as “heart-wrenching.” Kenworthy documented the experience on Instagram.

Kenworthy said with the help of Humane Society International, they are working with the farmer to get the operation shut down, and then moving on to finding homes for all the 90 dogs rescued.

“This morning Matt and I had a heart-wrenching visit to one of the 17,000 dog farms here in South Korea. Across the country there are 2.5 million dogs being raised for food in some of the most disturbing conditions imaginable,” Kenworthy wrote on Instagram. “Yes, there is an argument to be made that eating dogs is a part of Korean culture. And, while don’t personally agree with it, I do agree that it’s not my place to impose western ideals on the people here. The way these animals are being treated, however, is completely inhumane and culture should never be a scapegoat for cruelty.”

But there is one that has already found a forever home; Kenworthy will be keeping one for himself, which he named Beemo.

This isn’t the first time Kenworthy has gone out of his way to help dogs at the Games. He brought back two stray pups he found near the Olympic Village in Sochi four years ago.

Read more about Humane Society International’s work to stop the dog meat trade in Korea here.