Jayhawks fan turns 102 years old

Birthday wishes are in order for a very special lady.

Ruby White is celebrating her 102nd birthday, and invited FOX4's Sherae Honeycutt to her party. She talked to White about her love of basketball, faith, family, friends, and what keeps her young.

White is arguably KU Basketball's oldest and biggest fan.

Known as 'Can-doo Ruby-doo' is 102.

"102 and a month," White said.

Either way, she is celebrating the milestone with a rock chalk party to end all others.

"Im the most spoiled woman in Kansas City, Kansas," White said.

Ruby's son, Barry White, says they're just lucky to have her, and she got her nickname for her can-do attitude.

"She's just a truly amazing person. She's just so happy, and she makes other people happy, and that's why people love to be around her," Barry said.

Ruby says there are a few things that keep her young.

"Well, I don't smoke, I don't drink, and I don't chase men," Ruby said.

"She never dieted or exercised either," Barry said.

Ruby's husband passed away years ago and she never remarried. Her husband told her she would live to be 102, and she never imagined she'd accomplish it.

Since she turned about 90, KU basketball is what keeps her spry.

"She likes those point guards. I'll say this - when I watch the games with her she'll say why is coach doing that," Barry said. "That doesn't make any sense, and why doesn't he get 'Doke' out, because they`re just going to foul him."

Back in November, at KU's game against Toledo, she got to go to her first game, and she was the MVP.

"I got a standing ovation from twenty thousand people," Ruby said. "Don't get me started on Bill Self. That man's a real man. He's building character. Those kids were so sweet. That one, that Graham, he came up and pat me. He said, 'Hi Grandma!' Oh, we had a wonderful time.

After hearing he is her favorite player, Devonte' Graham had a message for her on her special day.

"That's meaningful. That's a lot right there, because she's been probably watching KU basketball for a long, long time, and for me to be one of her favorites is -- that's powerful right there," Graham said.

However, before basketball, the most important things in her life are her four kids, six grandkids, and eight great-grandkids.

"I've had a good life through my children, and through my church, and I am just satisfied with all these beautiful children," Ruby said.

"I just want people to know how joyous it is to be a part of Ruby's family, and how fortunate it is to still have her around," Barry said.

Beyond her lifestyle, Ruby says her energy was passed down from her mother who lived to be 96.