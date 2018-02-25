Northwest salmon salad recipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Northwest Salmon Salad

Makes 4 servings (2 cups per serving)

1 pound salmon fillet

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

¼ teaspoon dried dill weed

1 cup chopped peeled cucumber

½ cup low-fat sour cream

¼ cup finely chopped sweet red pepper

¼ cup fresh dill, chopped into smaller pieces

8 cups dark leaf lettuce, of choice

¼ cup chopped almonds

¼ cup fresh blueberries

1 medium peach, peeled and sliced

½ medium red onion, sliced in horizontal rings

Place salmon on a greased baking sheet; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon lemon juice; top with dried dill weed. Bake, uncovered at 425°F. for 15 to 18 minutes or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Flake salmon into large pieces.

In a small bowl, combine the cucumber, sour cream, red pepper, dill, and remaining lemon juice.

Divide leaf lettuce among four plates. Top with peach, nuts, blueberries, onion and salmon. Serve with dressing.

Nutritional information per serving: 305 calories, 18g fat (4g saturated fat), 67mg cholesterol, 571mg sodium, 13g carbohydrate, 3g fiber, 25g protein