Olathe police investigating possible attempted kidnapping

OLATHE, Kan. — Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping in the 16400 block of S. Marais Drive in Olathe shortly before 10 a.m., police said.

Upon arrival, officers talked to a female juvenile who said an older white man with grey hair and scruffy facial hair attempted to grab her after getting out of a silver or grey small SUV. The SUV had a red paw print sticker, possibly on the passenger side, police said.

The girl ran away and police were contacted.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-7500.