Raytown police investigating threat to schools on Snapchat

RAYTOWN, Mo. — The Raytown School District is taking precautionary measures after an apparent threat directed at Raytown schools appeared online Sunday.

FOX4 received numerous tips from concerned parents after an anonymous user posted images on Snapchat of a gun and ammunition clips, along with an overt threat to Raytown schools.

The images were quickly circulated on other social media outlets.

FOX4 reached out to Raytown Police, who said they were notified of the threats around 2:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon, and have since received hundreds of calls.

Police said an investigation is currently underway and they are working with the Raytown School District, adding that the credibility of the threat is undetermined at this time, but they take all threats of this nature very seriously.

FOX4 has reached out to Raytown School District, but has not yet heard back.

FOX4 is working to learn more information and will update this story as details emerge. Check back for the latest information.

Anyone with information on the source of the threats is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.

