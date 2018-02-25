× At least two shot and critically injured in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At least two people are recovering from serious injuries following an early morning shooting.

Kansas City, Missouri police officers say at least two of the victims were shot near 8th & Walnut at Stanford’s Comedy Club early Sunday morning. One was found at the bar and taken to the hospital with critical injuries; a second was taken to the hospital in a private car and has serious injuries.

A third victim also reported being shot at a different location. Police initially said he may have been related to this investigation, but later determined that wasn’t the case. That victim should recover.

There’s no word on the identities of the victims, or suspects in this case. If you have information that can help police in this case, call Greater Kansas City CrimeStoppers at 816-474-TIPS, or submit a tip here.