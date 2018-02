Witness shocked to see naked man fleeing police on an ATV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- The Clay County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on social media that a naked man, who led authorities on a chase while on a four-wheeler, was arrested Sunday.

Authorities did not identify the man or include why they were pursuing him; the chase happened along Highways 152 and 210, as well as Interstate 435.

Jess Fishell witnessed the chase when it was on I-435, near Worlds of Fun. He was on his way home from the gun range and started recording on his cellphone.

“I noticed the guy come out of the woods on an ATV,” said Fishell. “We were on 435 heading south and he was heading south in the northbound lanes.”

Fishell recalled officers from four different agencies chasing the man, including a helicopter.

“There are state troopers, KCPD, the (Clay County) sheriff’s department and the helicopter’s up,” said Fishell in the video.

Fishell joked about the weather being nice but said he couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

“I was staring him down like, ‘How are you so calm,” questioned Fishell. “It’s 50 degrees, you’re naked going highway speeds and calm as can be.”

At one point during the chase, Fishell said the man pulled a stunt as if he were in the movie, “Dukes of Hazard.”

“All the cops come to a screeching halt and they’re all trying to turn around and go this way and that way,” said Fishell.

Fishell said he has seen high-speed chases but nothing like what he witnessed Sunday. While he agreed with some that it was comical and entertaining to watch, Fishell said the man’s behavior was reckless.

“He could’ve killed himself very easily,” said Fishell. “I hope he gets whatever help he needs.”

As of Sunday evening, Jess Fishell’s video of the unusual chase had been viewed more than 500,00 times on Facebook.