4 pit bull puppies covered in latex paint rescued from Kansas City home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four puppies are on the mend after coming to a metro animal shelter covered in latex paint.

Police responded to a call at a Kansas City home this weekend and found the four pit bull puppies.

Now they're in the care of KC Pet Project as the shelter helps them recover, and a man at the home is facing domestic violence and animal abuse charges.

Veterinarians couldn't use chemicals to remove the paint, so instead they had to shave the pit bull mixes.

"This is just one of those cases where they come in and we are perplexed by this story as all of the viewers out there," said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project. "It's a really, really sad thing."

The dogs have some medical issues, but KC Pet Project hopes they can be put up for adoption as early as this week.