KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are searching for a missing 71-year-old woman Monday who might be in danger.

Bertha Celestine was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Wabash Avenue in KC.

She is described as a 5-foot-3 black woman weighing about 90 pounds. Officials do not know what she was last wearing before she went missing.

Anyone who locates Bertha is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.