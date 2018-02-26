Kansas officials investigating Pottawatomie County police shooting that left armed carjacking suspect dead

WAMEGO, Kan. — Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting after an armed carjacking suspect was killed by police Monday.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, police responded to a report of an armed carjacking around 5:30 p.m. Monday in Wamego, Kansas.

Officers from several agencies located the male suspect around 6 p.m. Shortly after, the man and five officers from four agencies — Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office and the Wamego and St. George police departments — exchanged gunfire.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

No law enforcement officers were injured in the shooting, according to the KBI; however, one officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution because of a health concern.

The KBI is now investigating the police shooting.