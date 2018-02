KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chogi family welcomed three identical boys into the world Thursday at Truman Medical Center.

There’s a one in a million chance a couple will deliver identical triplets.

The boys were born a month and a half early. Doctors said mom and the boys are doing well.

“I was first very excited. I even remember the reaction of the technician. He was like, “I’ve never seen anything like this. Three heads in one shot,” said the father Caleb Chogi. “I need a bigger car.”