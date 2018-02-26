Many in Chiefs Kingdom not so pleased with Marcus Peters deal

The terms of the Marcus Peters trade came to light on Monday, and some fans are saying the Chiefs got a raw deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter cited league sources in reporting that the Chiefs gave up Peters and their 2018 sixth round pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 2018 fourth round pick and a 2019 second round pick.

Arrowhead Pride, the Chiefs news blog for SB Nation, was particularly vocal in their dislike of the deal.

Arrowhead Pride said on Twitter, “Chiefs fans are already tweeting @kcpolice to report a robbery at One Arrowhead Drive… send someone right away plz.”

KCPD responded, “We have riot gear available if needed.”

Arrowhead Pride certainly wasn’t alone in believing the Chiefs got the short end of the stick. Far from it.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra said “the package the Rams paid for Peters is peanuts,” adding, “The Chiefs’ haul — or lack thereof — makes it clear they were anxious to move on from the talented but troubled cornerback. Peters’ behavior — the team suspended him for one game in 2017 — reportedly played a role in his hastened departure. The trade was also a sign the Chiefs didn’t plan to pay Peters top-corner money down the road.”