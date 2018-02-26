On Senior Night, senior KU students celebrate bittersweet final home basketball game just as players do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Monday night was Senior Night in Lawrence as senior basketball players took the court for their final home game. But it wasn't just the senior players who were soaking in the bittersweet moment.

A full two hours before tipoff, KU students raced for their seats on Senior Night against Texas.

Watching the Jayhawks defeat Texas 80-70 to capture a 14th-straight Big 12 Conference title was exciting, but this last home game for senior players means it was also the last hurrah for KU seniors in the student section.

"I wish you wouldn't have said that," said senior Brandon Cotter when asked how he felt about his final home game as a student. "It's happy. It's sad. It's exciting. It's history."

It's always about history at Allen Field House.

"It's incredible that our program has done it, in general," senior Reid Stein said. "To have followed it through those years is an amazing experience."

And its the end of the road for another Jayhawk fixture, too.

Bob Newton has been courtside, producing KU radio broadcasts since 1983. In his final season, Newton will never forget the fans in Lawrence and on the road.

"When we go on the road, there's blue in the stands everywhere we go," he said. "Alumni come from all over and turn out."

And as any Jayhawk fan knows, the last home game is far from the finish line. Just ask anyone in the student section.

"We're not finished yet," senior Matt Dieker said. "We still have another tournament to win. We're heading for the NCAA Tournament. We're going to win that thing, too."