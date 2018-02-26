One of the worst potholes ever

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ever hit a pothole so hard that it makes your teeth rattle? They're in abundance this time of year and hopefully crews will be able to get to them as the weather warms up.

Hopefully none takes you by surprise anymore and you know where to safely swerve to avoid the pain to yourself and your car.

The Kansas City area isn't the only unfortunate city to be facing this problem. Watch the video above for a terrible pothole discovered in Michigan! We know you're asking... how far down does that go?

To report potholes in Kansas City, call the 311 line.

For other cities:

Grandview Public Works 816-316-4856

Independence 816-325-7624

Kansas City, Mo. 816-513-9224 or Public Works Department 816-513-1313

Lee's Summit 816-969-7754

Liberty 816-792-6150

North Kansas City 816-274-6004

Raytown City Engineer: 816-737-6044

Lenexa City Operations: 913-477-7880

Olathe 913-971-6037

Overland Park 913-895-5010

Shawnee 913-631-2500 ext.230

KDOT's KC Metro Office (785) 296-3585

MoDot Office 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636)