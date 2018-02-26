One of the worst potholes ever

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ever hit a pothole so hard that it makes your teeth rattle? They're in abundance this time of year and hopefully crews will be able to get to them as the weather warms up.
Hopefully none takes you by surprise anymore and you know where to safely swerve to avoid the pain to yourself and your car.
The Kansas City area isn't the only unfortunate city to be facing this problem. Watch the video above for a terrible pothole discovered in Michigan! We know you're asking... how far down does that go?
To report potholes in Kansas City, call the 311 line.
For other cities:
Grandview Public Works 816-316-4856
Independence 816-325-7624
Kansas City, Mo. 816-513-9224 or Public Works Department 816-513-1313
Lee's Summit 816-969-7754
Liberty 816-792-6150
North Kansas City 816-274-6004
Raytown City Engineer: 816-737-6044
Lenexa City Operations: 913-477-7880
Olathe 913-971-6037
Overland Park 913-895-5010
Shawnee 913-631-2500 ext.230
KDOT's KC Metro Office (785) 296-3585
MoDot Office 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636)