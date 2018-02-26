Police, bomb squads remove ‘suspicious device’ from Independence apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Independence police say bomb squads have removed a "suspicious device" from an Independence apartment complex Monday night.

Independence Police spokesman John Syme said shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, management at Independence Ridge Apartments, located at 19012 E. 37th Terrace S., entered an empty apartment and found a suspicious device inside. They notified police.

Independence and Lee's Summit police's bomb squads were called to the scene, and just before 11 p.m. crews safely removed the device. Police did not say what the device was.

Syme said the investigation was contained to one area of the apartment complex, and those residents were evacuated. Other residents were encouraged to stay away from the windows.

This is a developing story. FOX 4 will update as more information is made available.