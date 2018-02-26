Recent threats to metro schools push parents to have tough talks with kids about consequences

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- After a slew of threats against local schools, parents across the metro are trying to keep their kids safe.

On Monday night, dozens of parents in the Lee’s Summit School District gathered to discuss a few issues they say are affecting their kids: school threats, safety and a lot more.

“I want to know what are they doing to keep it from happening again?” Brandi Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh’s daughter is a freshman at Lee’s Summit North High School, where in the last five months there have been at least two known incidents involving a student and a gun on school grounds.

During the latest incident two weeks ago, investigators said a male student took an unloaded gun to Lee’s Summit North. Police said they took two teenagers into custody.

“I’d like to see our school district do something," Kavanaugh said. "I would like to make sure that another gun doesn’t enter the school. The schools have been great about once a gun gets in."

But parents in Lee's Summit aren't the only ones concerned about school safety.

“I just didn’t think it was safe enough for any of my kids to go to school,” Raytown mom Leresa Jackson said.

On Monday, Jackson kept her four kids home from school because she was worried about her kids’ safety after police arrested a 14-year-old girl they say sent social media threats, including images of guns, toward all Raytown schools.

“I just think it’s a shame that kids have to do something like that," Jackson said. "I think it’s important for us as parents to talk to our kids about everything."

In both Lee’s Summit and Raytown, moms and dads are stressing that more parents should talk to their kids about the penalties that come with making threats, including extensive police interrogation and a possible juvenile record with long-term effects.

“I’m concerned about those kids who are kind of left out their on their own, who don’t have anyone to monitor what time they’re getting home, who they’re talking to on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat and all that stuff. I think that’s where it starts,” Kavanaugh said.

“Nothing breaks my heart more than knowing that kids have their safety compromised at a place call school,” Lee’s Summit School District Superintendent Dennis Carpenter told parents during Monday’s meeting.