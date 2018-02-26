Royals take a break from spring training to spend time with the kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Kansas City Royals hosted a fantasy camp for kids over the weekend, during their break from Spring Training. More than 40 kids attended the team's second annual Spring Training 'Baseball Fantasy Camp'. The camp helps baseball reach kids with special needs.

Drew Butera, White Merrifield, Terrance Gore and Billy Burnes taught the kids how to hit and field balls and even how to steal bases.

'It means a lot to me to bring back to the kids. Because when I was a kid, I went to camps and I want to have a lot of fun doing it,' said Terrance Gore. "I'll find a way to connect with them easily. I'm a big kid myself, so it's easier to connect with them."

"I am a big Royals fan. I am so excited. I'm like their biggest fan ever," said Briana Wilkinson.

"I'm here to have fun. This is my first time and it's something to do. It gets me out of the house. I don't like to be stuck in the house all the time," said Roy Herzog.

When the clinic was over, each participant got their very own personalized jersey. The clinic is so popular, the Royals host the same clinic in Kansas City every year.