Spring break project for your kids: Sun catchers

Contact paper

Nature items: Flowers, Leaves, Feathers

Scissors

Pen or Pencil

Mason jar lids

Tape

String

Glue

A stick

Cut a small piece of contact paper and trace the mason jar rings onto the contact paper side (not the part you peel off).

Peel the backing off the contact paper and tape onto your work surface, sticky side up.

Simply fill in the circles with your nature items

If your flowers are too big pull some petals off instead of a whole flower and try fanning a closed flower out.

Once the collage is to your liking, finish off the suncatcher with another piece of contact paper over top.

Press them as flat. Smooth out any bubbles.

Tie a knot around the rings with string

Pushed the suncatcher circles into the ring. If you are going to put these outside I suggest securing the suncatcher collages with glue.

Tie 3 or 5 to a stick and find a spot to hang them.