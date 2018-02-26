The goal at tax time: ‘Don’t be surprised’

Choose what you want. Know your withholdings and calculate how much you will owe or get returned at the end of the year. Whatever your preference, just don't be surprised when you go to file your taxes. Financial expert Kathy Stepp says now is the time-- while it's still early in 2018-- to make sure your taxes are coming out of your paycheck as you anticipate.
Kathy's points:
- If you are working, you probably noticed a change in your paycheck recently. Due to the new tax law in effect this year, the tax withholding tables have changed, and you likely have less federal tax being withheld you’re your pay now, meaning that your paycheck probably has gone up a little. While that makes you happy, I urge you to understand your new tax situation so that you aren’t surprised with a tax bill next year when you file your 2018 taxes.
- The two main changes in the tax law are: 1) a reduction of the tax brackets; and 2) a limitation or elimination of some itemized deductions, replaced with a larger standard deduction. Theoretically, the loss of some deductions is offset by the larger standard deduction and/or the lower tax rates. For most people, these changes will result in a federal tax savings, sometimes a significant one.
- The concern is for the people who will not experience a tax savings, due to the loss of some itemized deductions. Miscellaneous deductions are no longer allowed, and state and local taxes are now limited, for example. The tax withholding tables do not take into account deductions, so there is no way to be sure that your withholding is appropriate.
- If you are concerned that you are losing a lot of deductions under the new tax law (because you currently pay high state and local taxes, for example), go to https://www.hrblock.com/tax-calculator/#/en/te/aboutYou to estimate your 2018 federal income tax. You can then determine whether new withholding rates are sufficient or not.
- Finally, if you are a retiree with the same concern, you should also estimate your 2018 taxes, so you will have an idea whether to expect an increase or a decrease in your federal tax for this year.