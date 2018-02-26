The goal at tax time: ‘Don’t be surprised’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Choose what you want. Know your withholdings and calculate how much you will owe or get returned at the end of the year. Whatever your preference, just don't be surprised when you go to file your taxes. Financial expert Kathy Stepp says now is the time-- while it's still early in 2018-- to make sure your taxes are coming out of your paycheck as you anticipate.

Kathy's points: