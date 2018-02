× Traffic on northbound I-435 at Shawnee Mission Parkway is creeping along after crash

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Northbound I-435 is moving slowly Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash. The highway had closed completely at I-435 and Shawnee Mission Parkway, but one lane was reopened at about 8:15 a.m., and commuters were slowly getting through.

Southbound I-435 was also moving slowly. Join Nick Vasos on the FOX 4 Morning Show for the latest on traffic situations.