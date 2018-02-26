KC ‘tiny homes’ designed specifically for veterans with PTSD to minimize stresses, triggers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- FOX4's Marcus Officer met up early Monday morning with Sara Loar, Director of Development, for a tour of the homes recently built for veterans with PTSD.

"When our co-founders were coming up with this concept, one of the things that they did was put a lot of thought into the actual design of the structure," Loar said.

The so-called 'tiny homes' are designed to address the needs and challenges of veterans suffering PTSD. Specifically, the windows are only on one side of the structure. Additionally, the bed is tucked in the back so that the vet can see all points in the home. There is a pocket door for the bathroom; and the heating and cooling units are designed to be very quiet.

The homes are built by Veterans Community Project, a nonprofit organization started by fellow veterans focused on helping homeless vets get housing and services to help them be self-sufficient.