Watch: Parkland, Fla., junior shot multiple times in Florida school holds news conference with her parents, doctors

PARKLAND, Fla. — Maddy Wilford, a junior who sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the Feb. 14th school shooting in Florida, joined her parents, the medical team from hospital, Broward Health North, and first responders for a news conference.

Meanwhile, some of Maddy’s teachers are back at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, preparing for the school’s reopening to students.

On Friday, teachers returned to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, with access to support services and armed sheriff’s deputies visible to them there. Then on Sunday, the district opened the school to students and parents to return to campus for an orientation. Staff will have Monday and Tuesday for preparation. The district’s goal is to start classes on Wednesday.