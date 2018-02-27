Beef Bulgogi Shortribs

Ingredients

  • 1 lb beef short ribs bone in
  • 4 green onions + 1 green top only for garnish
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • ¼ cup cooking wine
  • 2 tbsp apple juice
  • 2 tbsp water
  • 2 tbsp garlic chopped
  • ½ cup sugar
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil

Instructions

  1. In a blender add all the marinade ingredients and purée until smooth.
  2. In a bowl add short ribs and marinate covered for 4 hours, but overnight preferable for maximum flavor.
  3. Heat gas or charcoal grill to 350°F. Drain excess marinade off short ribs. Grill turning once, about 4 minutes per side. The edges with caramelize and get crispy.
  4. Allow the meat to rest for 5 minutes then I cut the meat across the grain thin, but feel free to eat off the bone. Serve with green onions on top.

Chef’s Note: For a more tender shortrib, vacuum seal and cook sous vide at 150 F for 8 hours. Remove from package and follow marinating/grilling recipe above.

 