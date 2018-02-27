Day after threats, Raytown superintendent and committee discuss safety, might consider metal detectors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAYTOWN, Mo. -- One day after a 14-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly threatening Raytown schools on social media, the district and community are talking change.

Raytown Superintendent Allan Markley and an advisory committee made of students and residents were set to meet privately at 6 p.m. Tuesday night, a district spokesperson said.

The topic of school safety was previously scheduled but is especially significant following Monday's threats against Raytown schools on social media.

The district spokesperson said Markley and the committee might explore the idea of installing metal detectors at schools.