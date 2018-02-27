× Elvis is running for Congress

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — He may not become king, but Elvis Presley is officially running for a congressional seat in Arkansas.

Elvis D. Presley filed to run as the Libertarian nominee, challenging Republican Rep. Rick Crawford’s seat in the eastern district of the state.

Presley has previously run for Arkansas governor, land commissioner and the state Legislature. The Libertarian Party selected its nominees at a convention over the weekend.

Elvis D. Presley performs shows as the late superstar Elvis A. Presley. It’s not clear if they two are related, but after filing for office, the candidate posted a quote from the singer on Facebook: “Ambition is a dream with a V-8 engine.”