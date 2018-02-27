Final defendant in ‘She’s a Pistol’ gun store shooting pleads guilty to multiple charges

OLATHE, Kan. — The final defendant in the fatal shooting of a Shawnee gun store owner has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

DeAnthony Wiley is one of four suspects charged in the January 2015 death of Jon Bieker at She’s A Pistol gun store. Bieker and his wife, Becky Bieker, co-owned the now-closed gun store at 6487 Quivira Road.

Three other men were also charged in the case. Hakeem Malik and Nicquan Midgyett both pleaded guilty; Londro Patterson was found guilty by a jury in trial. Patterson and Malik were both sentenced to life in prison with a chance at parole after 25 years. Midgyett will be sentenced in March 2018.

Wiley’s sentencing is set for April 12.

According to previous court testimony, the men entered the Shawnee gun store and confronted Becky Bieker, attempting to rob her.

Jon Bieker came from the back room firing shots, hitting three of them, including Wiley. According to Wiley and his attorneys, Wiley was on the ground and attempting to give up when Jon Bieker continued to approach him, firing. Before pleading guilty, Wiley claimed he shot Jon in self-defense.

The shootout ended with Jon Bieker dead.