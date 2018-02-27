Fox4 Forecast: Warm & Breezy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warm and windy conditions are in place this afternoon and will continue through the evening. Expect rain to return later today and we may have some thunder as well. Nothing severe is expected but don't be shocked to hear some later today! Behind this system we change a little bit. Watch here to find out what changes to expect:

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month