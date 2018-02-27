Metallica announces 2019 Kansas City visit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is one of the stops on Metallica’s 2019 tour, the band announced on Monday. People on social media quickly responded with ‘Interested’ or ‘Attending’.
Metallica will be at Sprint Center on Wednesday. March 6, 2019. Dates for ticket sales were not immediately announced.
Here’s a list of other upcoming shows at Sprint Center this year.
