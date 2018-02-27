× Metallica announces 2019 Kansas City visit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is one of the stops on Metallica’s 2019 tour, the band announced on Monday. People on social media quickly responded with ‘Interested’ or ‘Attending’.

Metallica will be at Sprint Center on Wednesday. March 6, 2019. Dates for ticket sales were not immediately announced.

Here’s a list of other upcoming shows at Sprint Center this year.

Sat. March 3

Lorde

Wed. March 7- Sat. March 10

Big 12 Mens Basketball

Thurs. March 15

P!NK Beautiful Trauma

Sat. March 17

Miranda Lambert

Fri. March 23-Sun. March 25

Big 12 Womens Basketball

Mon. March 19

Eagles

Thurs. May 10

Jason Aldean

Sat. May 19

Jimmy Buffett

Tues. May 22

James Taylor & His All Star Band

Fri. May 25

Poison

Tues. June 26

Kesha & Macklemore

Fri. July 20

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Tues. July 24

Shania Twain

Wed. July 25

Def Leppard & Journey

Tues. Aug. 1

Rod Stewart

Thurs. Aug. 16

The Smashing

Fri. Aug. 17

Keith Urban

Sat. Aug. 18

Sam Smith

Sun. Aug. 26

Luke Bryan/Country Ticket

Tues. Sept. 11

Maroon 5

Fri. Sept. 21

Fall Out Boy

Sun., Aug 26

Luke Bryan

Fri. Oct. 12

Foo Fighters

Tues. Dec. 10

Justin Timberlake