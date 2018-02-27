MISSING: Police searching for missing Overland Park man last seen on Sunday

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing Overland Park man Tuesday who was last seen Sunday, officials say.

Nadir Bendali was last seen around midnight Sunday in the 10300 block of Conser Street in Overland Park, police said.

He is described as a 6-foot-1, 185-pound man with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black Nike tennis shoes and a black baseball cap.

Overland Park police said Bendali speaks French and Arabic but only understands a little English. His wife told police it’s not normal for her husband to be gone this long without contact.

Anyone who sees Bendali or knows where he’s at is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8724 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.