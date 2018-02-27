× Motorcyclist dies after fiery crash near 14th and Pennsylvania in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died Tuesday night in a fiery motorcycle crash near 14th Street and Pennsylvania, police say.

Police said witnesses reported seeing the motorcyclist travel at a high rate of speed westbound on 14th Street. When the driver failed to make a turn, he then hit a curb, the east side of a bridge and a chain link fence before crossing the road and hitting the bridge and fence on the west side.

Police said the motorcycle burst into flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Officials have not yet identified the driver, pending notification of family.