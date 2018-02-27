Police call off searches for missing 5-year-old Wichita boy unless new info comes in

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita police say they will stop searching city parks for a missing 5-year-old boy unless new information comes in.

Law enforcement officers, using dogs, horses, drones and divers, have searched four parks since Lucas Hernandez was reported missing Feb. 17.

Police have not said what led them to search the parks.

Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday no further searches are planned but police detectives are going through information they have already received. Police are asking the public to continue to provide any tips.

The Wichita Eagle reports police aren’t discouraging citizen searchers from looking for evidence in the parks but ask that people not disturb anything that might be evidence.

Lucas’ stepmom, Emily Glass, was charged Monday with one count of endangering a child. She remains jailed on $50,000 bond.