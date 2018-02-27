Police investigating another social media threat made against Raytown schools

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police are investigating another potential threat against Raytown schools Tuesday, officials say.

According to Raytown Police Sgt. Gary Davis, officers were informed around 2 p.m. Tuesday of the possible threat, which had no date or time included. The threat appeared to be from an argument on social media.

One of the people involved, who claimed to be several states away, said they would “shoot up the school,” Davis said.

An investigation is underway. The credibility of the threat is unknown at this time, but Davis said Raytown police are taking the threat very seriously.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.