Show your talent at a Royals game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Got talent? The Kansas City Royals want to talk to you – and it doesn’t have to be baseball skill.

The Royals are looking for performers to sing the National Anthem or God Bless America during games in the 2018 season. They’re also looking for game day performers such as jugglers, dancers, magicians, and impersonators.

The deadline to apply is Monday, March 5th – with live auditions the following Saturday for invited performers.

