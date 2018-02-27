× Simple Dressed-Up Ramen Bowl

For the Fortified Stock:

1 cup dried shitake mushrooms

1 inch ginger root, sliced

3 to 4 cloves crushed garlic

2 carrots, chopped

½ cup onion chopped

1 ½ quarts chicken stock

For the Pickled Garnishes:

2 Thai chili peppers, seeded and thinly sliced

½ red onion, peeled and cut julienne

1 can bamboo shoots, drained well

1/4 cup rice wine vinegar

4 large eggs, soft boiled and peeled

1 pound package Ramen noodles (may substitute rice noodles)

1 bunch spring onions, chopped or thinly sliced

4 cups packed cilantro

½ lb Fresh pork bacon

½ lb Oyster mushroom

2 tablespoons Mirin (rice wine or chardonnay)

1 shot sake or sherry (optional)

1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce

In a sauce pot add mushrooms, ginger, garlic, carrots, onion, stock, and 1 quart water and bring to boil. Reduce heat to a low simmer, cover and cook 1 hour, skimming occasionally. Strain the stock and keep warm.

For pickled garnishes, cover the chili peppers, shallots and bamboo shoots with vinegar and let stand 1 hour.

Cover eggs with water, bring to boil, cover pan and remove from heat. Let stand 10 minutes. Crack shells and let stand in cold water to loosen shells; halve the eggs.

Boil water and cook ramen 3-5 minutes so there is still a bite left to the noodles. Drain.

Add Mirin, sake or sherry and soy to broth.

Arrange all garnish around edge of the Ramen Bowl.