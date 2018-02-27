Simple Dressed-Up Ramen Bowl
For the Fortified Stock:
1 cup dried shitake mushrooms
1 inch ginger root, sliced
3 to 4 cloves crushed garlic
2 carrots, chopped
½ cup onion chopped
1 ½ quarts chicken stock
For the Pickled Garnishes:
2 Thai chili peppers, seeded and thinly sliced
½ red onion, peeled and cut julienne
1 can bamboo shoots, drained well
1/4 cup rice wine vinegar
4 large eggs, soft boiled and peeled
1 pound package Ramen noodles (may substitute rice noodles)
1 bunch spring onions, chopped or thinly sliced
4 cups packed cilantro
½ lb Fresh pork bacon
½ lb Oyster mushroom
2 tablespoons Mirin (rice wine or chardonnay)
1 shot sake or sherry (optional)
1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
In a sauce pot add mushrooms, ginger, garlic, carrots, onion, stock, and 1 quart water and bring to boil. Reduce heat to a low simmer, cover and cook 1 hour, skimming occasionally. Strain the stock and keep warm.
For pickled garnishes, cover the chili peppers, shallots and bamboo shoots with vinegar and let stand 1 hour.
Cover eggs with water, bring to boil, cover pan and remove from heat. Let stand 10 minutes. Crack shells and let stand in cold water to loosen shells; halve the eggs.
Boil water and cook ramen 3-5 minutes so there is still a bite left to the noodles. Drain.
Add Mirin, sake or sherry and soy to broth.
Arrange all garnish around edge of the Ramen Bowl.