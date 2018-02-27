Racist threat against Northeast H.S. forces school to lock doors, not allow anyone in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo. School District leadership says they are aware of a threat made to Northeast High School, 415 Van Brunt Blvd., and reassures parents and students that they and police are investigating.

They have placed the school on a ‘no entry status’.

The school was already on an intruder drill Tuesday morning, which they do twice a year with a company called Strategos.

The threat said: ‘Be prepared to be shot down… during a block lunch approximately 10 minutes after the bell only aiming for XXXXX though.’

The threat used an offensive racist slur.

The school is operating as a normal day, except for not allowing visitors Tuesday.

There will also be more security at the high school.

