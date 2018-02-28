FOX4’s weather team will forecast weather for all 2018 Sporting KC home matches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As Sporting KC gears up for their home opener on Sunday, March 4, FOX4 has some big news. During the 2018 season, the FOX4 weather team will forecast the games for fans at Children's Mercy Park.

Sporting KC President Jake Reid visited FOX4 Wednesday morning to help make the big announcement. During the last six seasons, Sporting KC has won four major trophies including three U.S. Open Cup championships. This season, players and fans are hoping to build on that success.